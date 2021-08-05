Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,247. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

