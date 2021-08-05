Howdoo (UDOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.87 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and $445,920.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00058773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00905288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00096950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042858 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 470,172,143 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

