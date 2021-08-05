Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $33.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.64 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

