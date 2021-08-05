HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

