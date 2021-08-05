HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in HP by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 55,408 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 138,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,377. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

