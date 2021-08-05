H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.15

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.15 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 215465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

