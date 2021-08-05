HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $570.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $602.09.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $590.00 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $230.92 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $561.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in HubSpot by 178.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

