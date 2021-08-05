HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $636.00 and last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 1849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $590.00.

The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in HubSpot by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $561.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.73 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

