HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-$1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.268-$1.272 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

HUBS stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.00. 533,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,211. HubSpot has a one year low of $230.92 and a one year high of $616.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.35.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

