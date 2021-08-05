Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.00 ($61.18) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.