Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
NYSE HII opened at $200.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
