Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NYSE HII opened at $200.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

