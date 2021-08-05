Huobi BTC Price Reaches $40,448.99 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $18.97 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $40,448.99 or 1.00122915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00102001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00140864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.27 or 1.00316679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.07 or 0.00831860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

