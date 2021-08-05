HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.11. 42,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,393,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HUYA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HUYA by 1,954.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 924,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

