HYCON (HYC) Market Capitalization Achieves $456,397.03

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $456,397.03 and $146,479.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00066002 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,312,593 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

