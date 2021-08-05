Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE HYLN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 12,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,573. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,500 shares of company stock worth $7,931,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

