HyreCar (HYRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other HyreCar news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,569,537.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,840.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,251 shares of company stock worth $8,345,430. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HyreCar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 5,862.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of HyreCar worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.