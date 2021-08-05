iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Desjardins

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$51.39 price objective (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.42.

IAFNF opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.55. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

