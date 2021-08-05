IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) VP Christopher Carlson Sells 350 Shares

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) VP Christopher Carlson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $22,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAA by 5,426.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 834,357 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

