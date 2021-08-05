Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

