Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

