ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,300 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 472,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.13. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

