ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Cut to $220.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICUI opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.13. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ICU Medical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in ICU Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

