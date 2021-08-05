IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 80.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

