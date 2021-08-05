IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.93. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,431. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.