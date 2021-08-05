IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

