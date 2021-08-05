IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,820 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 922,475 shares valued at $103,040,607. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $120.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.05 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.