IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $226,065,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

NYSE KR opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

