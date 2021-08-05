IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $256.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.