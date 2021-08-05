IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

NTRS opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,796. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

