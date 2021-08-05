IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.71 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $130,159.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

