IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.97

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.97 and last traded at C$44.85, with a volume of 253556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

IGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

