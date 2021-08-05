IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.59

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.59 and last traded at $118.21, with a volume of 36433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.60.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

