iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Downgraded by Citigroup

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. iliad presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get iliad alerts:

Shares of ILIAY opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11. iliad has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.