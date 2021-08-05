Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,404,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.21. 1,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.