Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $252.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.60 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

