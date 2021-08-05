Illuvium (ILV) Trading Up 42.6% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $181.05 million and $16.88 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $285.20 or 0.00701493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00139844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,929.21 or 1.00670401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00831884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.