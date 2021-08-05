Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Bob Kunze Concewitz Acquires 10,000 Shares

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

Shares of LON:IMB traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,564.50 ($20.44). The stock had a trading volume of 440,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,581.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. The firm has a market cap of £14.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 21.06 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

