Incyte Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,728 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the average daily volume of 189 put options.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

