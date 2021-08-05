Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7,590.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

