Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $253,000 Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

