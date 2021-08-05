Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cummins were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.78.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $231.07 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.