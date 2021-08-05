Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 198 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $143,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,622,000.

ITOT opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $101.47.

