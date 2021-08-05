Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cigna were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,042 shares of company stock worth $18,092,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

Shares of CI stock opened at $219.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

