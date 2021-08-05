Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $3.68 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $72,398.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00009746 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00147306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,780.90 or 0.99858739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00864506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

