Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,014 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

