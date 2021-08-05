Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $40.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

