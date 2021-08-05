Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday.
OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $40.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
