Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of IFNNY opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
