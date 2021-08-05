Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

