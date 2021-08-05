Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

INFI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

INFI opened at $2.66 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $236.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

