Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
INFI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.83.
INFI opened at $2.66 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $236.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.
