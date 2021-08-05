Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

INF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

LON INF traded up GBX 20.90 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 520.20 ($6.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,615. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 517.03.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

