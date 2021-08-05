Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. 33,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46. Informa has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.